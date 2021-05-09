Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.15. APA posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in APA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in APA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in APA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in APA by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,196,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.