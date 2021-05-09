Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of RKDA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.