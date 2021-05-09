Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.32. Bruker posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,532. Bruker has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

