Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Post $0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.57. 4,697,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,719. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

