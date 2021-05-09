Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. 216,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.