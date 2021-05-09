Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1,468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 196,809 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 181,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 7,092,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,687,306. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

