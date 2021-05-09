Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of ($1.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 275,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

