Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of ($1.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 275,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.