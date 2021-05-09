Zacks: Brokerages Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). RadNet reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

RDNT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. 108,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,307. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.80 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.