Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

TAC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 140,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,855. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 557.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 136,093 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after acquiring an additional 333,190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

