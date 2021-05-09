Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing neurology therapies for Parkinson’s disease, migraine and multiple sclerosis. Acorda has a pipeline of novel neurological therapies addressing a range of disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets three FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg. “

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,085,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 247,324 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

