Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Hold

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

CTMX opened at $8.55 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $555.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 199.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

