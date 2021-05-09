Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.