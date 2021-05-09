Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) to Hold

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

KRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 100,853 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

