Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $380.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ooma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ooma by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Ooma by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.