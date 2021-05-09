Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) to Sell

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,331,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,867 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

