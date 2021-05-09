Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGB. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.55.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $676.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.59. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.