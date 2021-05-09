Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) to Sell

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNDL. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Sundial Growers has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 7.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

