Zacks Investment Research Lowers The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get The RealReal alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REAL. B. Riley increased their price objective on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,873 shares of company stock worth $837,503. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RealReal (REAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.