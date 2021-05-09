Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Novanta stock opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Novanta by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

