Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

BTU stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $503.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

