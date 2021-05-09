Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €118.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZAL. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.94 ($118.75).

Shares of ZAL opened at €86.68 ($101.98) on Thursday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.05.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

