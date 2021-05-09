Zen Protocol (ZP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $562.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $2.00 million and $562.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $691.01 or 0.01187421 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000755 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00104293 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

