Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 374 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.72. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.