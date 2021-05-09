Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 74,062 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bunge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 146,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

