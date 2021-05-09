Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.