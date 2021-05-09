Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

