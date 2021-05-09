Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,752,921 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

