Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Shares of EW opened at $92.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,326 shares of company stock worth $28,655,510. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

