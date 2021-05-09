Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,146,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,016,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,097 shares of company stock valued at $83,247,264 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $82.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

