Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $6.05 Million in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 102,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 75,281 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

MGPI stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. Insiders have sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $526,009 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

