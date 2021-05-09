Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

