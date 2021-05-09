Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,548,000 after acquiring an additional 183,123 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,302,000 after buying an additional 283,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

ECL stock opened at $228.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

