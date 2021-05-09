Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $184.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $335.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

