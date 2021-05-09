Zilla (ZLA) Market Cap Hits $485,940.64

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Zilla has a market cap of $485,940.64 and $17,267.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00089936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00066782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.96 or 0.00790678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00104548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.21 or 0.09021816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official website is zla.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

