Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. ZIX posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZIXI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

ZIXI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 958,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,571. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZIX in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.