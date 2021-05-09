ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Down 10.8% This Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00003787 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $428.75 million and $46.37 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00068414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.76 or 0.00250676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $703.92 or 0.01227452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003688 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00031161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.18 or 0.00786736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,264.87 or 0.99854806 BTC.

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

