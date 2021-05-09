Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $295.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.51, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.82 and its 200 day moving average is $383.90. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,606 shares of company stock valued at $149,193,960. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 429.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 175.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

