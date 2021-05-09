Zynecoin Market Cap Tops $17.86 Million (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $17.86 million and approximately $87,569.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded up 113% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00086786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00066216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.08 or 0.00788745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00104140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,317.93 or 0.09156763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.