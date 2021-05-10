$0.14 EPS Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Kornit Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.68. 324,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,259. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.51. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 59.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,219,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 417,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

