-$0.21 EPS Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.30). Pegasystems posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

PEGA stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,820. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.42 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $148.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,696 over the last ninety days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 40,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 4,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

