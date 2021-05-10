-$0.26 EPS Expected for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

In other OncoSec Medical news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 1,691,806 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,836,730.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.89. 128,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,050. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

