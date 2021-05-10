$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyline Champion.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKY. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,628 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after buying an additional 240,620 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 720,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 180,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 118,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.01. 292,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,509. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

