-$0.48 EPS Expected for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Lyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($18.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 815,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 427,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

LYRA stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 2,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,809. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

