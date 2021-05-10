$0.54 EPS Expected for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

