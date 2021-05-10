$0.56 EPS Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.59. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Premier by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 454,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,054. Premier has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

