$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Shopify posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $7.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,386.09.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $28.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,080.24. 1,373,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,949. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a twelve month low of $685.00 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,148.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,143.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.06, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 104.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,826,000 after buying an additional 281,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 46.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 872,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,783,000 after purchasing an additional 276,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.