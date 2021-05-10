0Chain Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $60.37 million and $395,353.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.