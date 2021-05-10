$1.45 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Koppers posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 52.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 150,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $784.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

