$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $19.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.