-$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.60). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.49) to ($5.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.97) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. 182,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,816. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

